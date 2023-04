Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) –The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office needs assistance in locating Clanterious Deuntae Robinson. According to deputies, Robinson is wanted for the following offenses:

Simple burglary

Aggravated burglary

Photo courtesy of Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office

If you have any information about the current whereabouts of Robinson, contact the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-281-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 318-388-2274.