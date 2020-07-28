UPDATE: Three arrested in connection to 2018 missing person case, one still sought







UPDATE: OUACHITA PARISH, La. (7/28/2020) — Nearly two years after Donald R. Atkins went missing, investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested three people in connection to his disappearance and are still searching for one more person believed to be connected.

According to OPSO, Atkins was last seen in September of 2018 in the Bawcomville area. On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, investigators announced the arrest of Joseph Hendricks, Thomas Davis, and Paige Williams. Each has been charged with one count of Second Degree Murder.

A warrant for a fourth suspect, whose identity is not being released at this time, has been issued for one count of Second Degree Murder.

The investigation is continuing.

(9/17/18) Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently searching for a missing Ouachita Parish resident. Donald R. Atkins, age 35 of West Monroe has not been seen for approximately one week.

He is described as a White male, black hair with hazel eyes, 6’-2” tall and weighing 220 lbs. He has a tattoo of two bulldogs fighting on his left pectoral and praying hands on his right back shoulder. He also has a birthmark on his right cheek. He was last seen in the Bawcomville area. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of Donald Atkins is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.