UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 21, 2023, a Union Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy was on patrol in the Antioch community, near Farmerville. The deputy observed a vehicle cross the center line while traveling on Highway 828. The deputy initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver due to the vehicle not bearing a license plate.

Ethan Ray Manning, 24, of Farmerville, was identified as the driver of the vehicle. According to reports, Manning was acting in an erratic manner and visibly shaking during his interview with the deputy. When asked to step out of the vehicle, Manning immediately exclaimed, “These ain’t my shorts!”

Manning then removed an eyeglass case and a small baggie from his pocket but attempted to hide the baggie from the deputy’s view. The deputy discovered that Manning had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court on a traffic charge.

Upon inspecting the eyeglasses case, the deputy located a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue, and the small plastic baggie contained suspected methamphetamine. Manning was arrested and booked into the Union Parish Detention Center on the following charges: