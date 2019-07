OUACHITA PARISH, La. (7/2/2019) — Investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking into shooting on U.S. Hwy 165.

Around 3:30 p.m. deputies were called to 165 just north of Richwood Road #1 for a car crash. When they arrived, they found a person shot.

Deputies say the person had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.