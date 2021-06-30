Decade-plus sentence for man after 2nd child porn conviction

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The U.S. Attorneys Office in New Orleans says a Louisiana man has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison following his second conviction involving child pornography.

Forty-six-year-old Bradley Edward Corley of Marrero was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months on Tuesday.

Corley had pleaded guilty in March to possession of images depicting the sexual exploitation of children.

According to a statement from U.S. Attorney Duane Evans, Corley had been convicted in 2006 for possession of child pornography.

Evans’ release says Corley was charged after a 2020 federal raid on his home, following a tip to the FBI in 2019.