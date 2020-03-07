DCSD: Authorities say they have found the body of a Drew County man

DREW COUNTY, Ark. (Press Release) – The body of a missing Drew County man was located in an area just outside of the city of Wilmar, AR. on Saturday, March 7th at 7:05 a.m. according to the Drew County Sheriff’s Department. The body was later identified to be that of Marquis Martin, age 26.

On Saturday morning a call came into the 911 dispatch office from a citizen reporting the finding of a body in a creek just outside of Wilmar. An Arkansas Game and Fish officer was on scene moments after the call and Drew County Sheriff’s officials arrived on scene along with agents of the Arkansas State Police.

Marquis Martin was pronounced deceased at 9:40 a.m. by the Drew County Coroner. The body of Marquis was recovered by the agencies involved and then transported toStephenson Dearman Funeral Home in Monticello to await being transferred to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office at the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock, AR.

Marquis Martin was reported missing on February 11th. Marquis was last seen on surveillance video at Murphy’s USA gas station near Walmart in Monticello, AR. on Sunday, February 9th at 9:21 pm; reportedly after leaving Murphy’s he was later driven to his home in Wilmar and dropped off. When he failed to report for work Monday, February 9th and Tuesday, February 10th, a family friend reported to a Monticello dispatcher that Marquis was missing, at that time a missing person case was opened on Marquis Martin. The Arkansas State Police and the Drew County Sheriff’s Department began investigating the disappearance of Marquis Martin on the date that he was reported missing.

This investigation is still ongoing, anyone with information regarding the death of Marquis Martin is urged to contact the Arkansas State Police at 870-226-3713 or the Drew County Sheriff’s Department at 870-367-6211. You can submit anonymous tips to info@drewcountysheriff.com or the Monticello Police Department’s tip line at 870-723-LEAD (5323).

