Dallas lawyer gets 5 years in Louisiana for beating woman

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Texas attorney has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to five years in a Louisiana prison for breaking his girlfriend’s eye socket and knocking out a tooth.
Prosecutors say 33-year-old Willlie Richardson Joseph Jr. of Dallas was sentenced Friday immediately after pleading guilty to one count of battery of a dating partner with serious injury.
The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says Joseph punched the woman repeatedly during an argument after a movie date on April 13 in Shreveport, about 180 miles south of Dallas.
