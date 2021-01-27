CrimeStoppers of North Delta issue video asking for more info on shooting death of 13-year-old Stanminyunna Cobbs

MONROE, La. — Crime Stoppers of North Delta issued a video on Wednesday afternoon asking for the publics help to gather more information about the shooting death of 13-year-old Stanminyunna Cobbs.

Cobbs was shot on Friday, January 22, 2021, just before 9:30 PM. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Police are asking for any information regarding the shooting.

Crime Stoppers of North Delta says that any tips that lead to an arrest and/or indictment will be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $4,000.

You can contact Monroe Police at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta by calling 318-388-2274.