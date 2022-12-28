All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Crime Stoppers of Union Parish are asking for information regarding a stolen UTV and utility trailer.

The UTV and trailer were stolen from the Scott’s Hideaway Road area of Farmerville on November 26, 2022.

The UTV is a Massimo 500. The trailer is a 5×10 red square tube tilting trailer with Louisiana license plate L038158.

If you have any information on these stolen items, please call (318)-368-9679.

All calls are anonymous and a cash reward will be paid for information that leads to an arrest.