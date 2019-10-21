CRIME ALERT: Guns, toolboxes, purses, & more taken from cars in Farmerville

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

FARMERVILLE, La. (10/20/2019) — Police in Farmerville want your help to find the suspect or suspects who has broken into several vehicles in the past three weeks.

Here is a list of the crimes, where it happened, when it was reported, and what was taken:

Sunday October 20th

  • 400 block of Miller street
  • Happened between 7pm Saturday & 2p Sunday
  • .22 rifle with scope
  • .22 revolver
  • Silver toolbox

Wednesday October 9th

  • AD&T Concessions on Bernice Ave.
  • Firearm

Sunday October 6th

  • 300 block of Underwood Street
  • 9mm handgun
  • Black Gucci purse

Tuesday October 1st

  • 503 N. Washington Street
  • Several credit cards
  • Purse

Anyone with information is urged to call either:

Crime Stoppers of Union Parish: (318) 368-9679

Farmerville Police Department: (318) 368-2226

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss