CRIME ALERT: Guns, toolboxes, purses, & more taken from cars in Farmerville

FARMERVILLE, La. (10/20/2019) — Police in Farmerville want your help to find the suspect or suspects who has broken into several vehicles in the past three weeks.
Here is a list of the crimes, where it happened, when it was reported, and what was taken:
Sunday October 20th
- 400 block of Miller street
- Happened between 7pm Saturday & 2p Sunday
- .22 rifle with scope
- .22 revolver
- Silver toolbox
Wednesday October 9th
- AD&T Concessions on Bernice Ave.
- Firearm
Sunday October 6th
- 300 block of Underwood Street
- 9mm handgun
- Black Gucci purse
Tuesday October 1st
- 503 N. Washington Street
- Several credit cards
- Purse
Anyone with information is urged to call either: