CRIME ALERT: Guns, toolboxes, purses, & more taken from cars in Farmerville

MONROE, LA (10/18/19)-- After a Monroe teacher allegedly hit a 4 year old autistic child with a ruler and locked another in a bathroom for discipline, Healthcare Officials are speaking out on how kids on the spectrum should be disciplined.

"Before you do any discipline, you have to let these children learn to trust you," said John Wesley Reed, Physically Therapy Assistant at Melanie Massey.

Kids with autism have sensitive sensories, everything they feel and hear is heightened. Sensory overload is where a lot of behavior problems come from as they try and cope.

"They don't understand emotions like you and I do, so they don't understand always that an adult is mad at them, or happy with them or proud of them. That makes it real difficult to introduce any type of discipline," said Reed.