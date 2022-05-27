WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 11:12 PM, West Monroe Police observed a vehicle with no visible license plate traveling west on Coleman Avenue near Phillips Street. According to officers, they initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, 42-year-old Sylvester Wayne Kyles.

Sylvester Wayne Kyles

Officers learned that Kyles had a suspended driver’s license and the West Monroe Police’s K-9 officer alerted authorities that narcotics were in the vehicle. During the search, they located the following:

4.3 grams of crack cocaine

15 grams of marijuana

13.5 grams of methamphetamine

2 alprazolam pills

29 MDMA pills

A set of digital scales

Two packs of cigars

$133 in cash

Kyles denied ownership of all items located in the vehicle. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Operating Vehicle with a Suspended License, Vehicle License Required, and five counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.