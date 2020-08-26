CPSO warning of counterfeit currency circulating through the parish

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. — Sheriff Hedrick of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office wants to warn businesses and residents of the counterfeit money that has been spreading throughout the parish.

CPSO says they have seen an increase of novelty currency being used to fraudulently pay for services and products.

Residents who spot these bills should not accept this form of payment and are asked to immediately call the Sheriff’s Office at 336-5231.

