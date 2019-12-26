Couple fights Christmas night, gun v machete; 1 dead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVLA) – (12/26/19) Authorities say a New Orleans-area man was killed when a Christmas argument with his boyfriend escalated into a fight with machete against gun.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says 57-year-old Harry Cleland of the Madisonville area was in jail Thursday on a manslaughter charge.

The coroner’s spokesman identifies the dead man as 21-year-old Christopher Taylor.

A sheriff’s office news release says Cleland shot his boyfriend multiple times before calling 911 about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

