Couple fights Christmas night, gun v machete; 1 dead

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVLA) – (12/26/19) Authorities say a New Orleans-area man was killed when a Christmas argument with his boyfriend escalated into a fight with machete against gun.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says 57-year-old Harry Cleland of the Madisonville area was in jail Thursday on a manslaughter charge.

The coroner’s spokesman identifies the dead man as 21-year-old Christopher Taylor.

A sheriff’s office news release says Cleland shot his boyfriend multiple times before calling 911 about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories