Convicted felon caught with sawed-off shot gun arrested

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police Department’s HEAT Team says they have arrested a man on charges of firearm modification and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

Glenn Armstrong

Courtesy: Ouachita Correctional Center

According to the arrest report, the Monroe HEAT team saw a black man, later identified as Glenn Armstrong, standing in the road at the intersection of south 1st Street and Winnsboro Road. Police say they saw him holding an unknown object concealed inside his pants.

Police say when Armstrong saw them he was startled and began walking quickly toward south 1st Street. Officers say they saw Armstrong remove the object from his pants and hide it under the carport of this residence.

The arrest affidavit says Armstrong began to question the officers and while talking with them, the officers asked him what he removed from his pants. Armstrong replied to police saying, “y’all can get it mane.”

Officers say they removed a wooden handled 12 gauge Mossberg sawed-off shotgun from under the carport. Officers say they advised Armstrong of his rights and then began to question him about the firearm.

Police say Armstrong told them he had this firearm concealed inside his pants due to two unknown males wanting to fight him. Police say their investigation shows the shotgun they found had a 15-inch modified barrel.

Officers say when they ran a criminal history on Armstrong they found he is a convicted felon and not allowed to own a gun to a guilty plea to Aggravated flight from an officer on October 5, 2015.

Armstrong was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on one charge of Possession of a Firearm or Carrying Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies and one count of Firearm-Illegal Modification.