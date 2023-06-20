VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In early June, detectives with the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office made multiple arrests in a case involving the theft of checks from a 79-year-old resident. The suspects were taken into custody and charged, and their bonds were set last week.

Only one of the five suspects bonded out and was released. On June 19, 2023, around 5 PM, the released suspect was caught on security footage by staff at the Concordia Parish Women’s Facility driving up to a dumpster and planting suspected methamphetamine.

The suspect was quickly taken into custody and charged accordingly. Additionally, her initial bond has been revoked.