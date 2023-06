CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting information about the identity of the person or vehicle in the photo below. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling 911 or (318) 336-5231 or by submitting an anonymous tip via the Concordia Sheriff’s Office mobile app by clicking Submit a Tip.

Photo courtesy of Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

The photographs were taken on Upper Levee Road, just north of the cemetery.