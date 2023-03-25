FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 24, 2023, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence in Ferriday on a report of animals being starved. At the residence, there were two pit bull terriers, a mare, and a foal.

Photo courtesy of Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

The Concorida Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies received assistance from Kelly Roy, Josh Spears, and Jeff Dorson, the Humane Society of Louisiana’s Executive Director, during the rescue and transportation of the animals. The animals were sent to a facility to receive medical attention and proper nutrition.

This investigation led to the arrest of Albert D. Lee of Ferriday. The residence where the animals were found was located on Gremillion Street. Lee was charged with Aggravated Cruelty to Animals.

If you are interested in making a donation to care for these animals, you can visit the Humane Society of Louisiana website by clicking HERE.