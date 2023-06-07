VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 5, 2023, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit opened an investigation into an adult subject, 28-year-old Jesse Brister, who made contact with a minor online for sexual purposes. The suspect was claiming to be a juvenile and would transmit numerous sexually explicit photos of himself and request the same in return through social media.

Photo courtesy of Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Detectives were able to positively identify the subject through internet service providers, and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. Brister was taken into custody by the United States Marshals Service and booked into the Lincoln County Jail in Brookhaven, Mississippi.