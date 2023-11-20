FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 15, 2023, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit opened an investigation into allegations of a child being sexually abused after being notified by mandated reporters. Evidence gathered led to the arrest of two suspects, 32-year-old Rebecca Green and 38-year-old Derrick L. Frazier.

Photo courtesy of Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

They were taken into custody on Friday, November 17, 2023, and booked into the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office jail. The juvenile victim received medical treatment and was placed in another home.

Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, no further information will be released at this time. Frazier was charged with First Degree Rape with a victim under the age of 13. Green was charged with Principal to First Degree Rape with a victim under the age of 13, Cruelty to Juveniles, Failure to Report Certain Felonies, and Sexual Abuse of a Child.