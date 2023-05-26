CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 25, 2023, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office in regards to a female juvenile possibly driving a stolen vehicle in Concordia Parish. The vehicle was taken during the early morning hours and was being tracked using geolocation data.

Deputies located the vehicle traveling in the Airport Road area. Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver allegedly refused to yield. Eventually, the driver was blocked in by patrol units and was forced to a stop on Highway 84 near Dollar General.

The driver, a juvenile male, and the passenger, a juvenile female, were both taken into custody without incident and transported to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office jail. Deputies uncovered three infants in the back seat of the vehicle.

The children appeared to have been in the car for an extended period of time due to their lack of proper hygiene, hydration, nutrition, or air conditioning. The children were taken and transported to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Community Justice Center in Ferriday. The infants were able to receive proper hydration and care from the staff.

The children remained in the custody of the Concordia PSO staff for several hours while arrangements were made for them to be picked up by a family member. The well-being of the children remains under investigation.

The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office gave thanks to the Dollar General staff for donating diapers and clothing for the children involved in the incident.