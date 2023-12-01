VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Detectives from the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Natchez man in connection to an online investigation. The CPSO Cyber Crime Unit opened an investigation into 26-year-old Adam T. Perritt after he made contact with a minor online for sexual purposes.

Photo courtesy of Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Perritt would engage in lewd sexual dialogue with the minor and make plans to meet. After being positively identified, he was taken into custody without incident and has been booked into the CPSO jail.

Perritt has been charged with Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor and Indecent Behavior with Juveniles.