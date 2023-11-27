VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 27, 2023, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit opened an investigation into allegations of indecent behavior directed toward a child by an adult subject, 38-year-old Allen Harris. As a result of a forensic interview with the victim, it was discovered that Harris had exposed himself to the child in a sexual manner while outside a Vidalia residence.

Photo courtesy of Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

At the time of the investigation the subject was already in custody at the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office jail on charges of child exploitation from an October arrest and was rebooked accordingly.