Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrests four daycare workers on multiple counts of Cruelty to Juveniles

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office say they have made four arrests in a Cruelty to Juveniles investigation involving a daycare. According to their Facebook page, on October 15, 2021, CPSO started an investigation into a complaint that involved a 14-month-old male. who was hit on the back while in the care of a worker at the Noah’s Ark Daycare in Vidalia.

Deputies say they watched security footage from the daycare that showed the worker excessively hit the child several times, as well as two additional 1-year-old children. Deputies say the evidence lead to a search warrant that allowed them access to the footage stored on the DVR.

Deputies say the footage showed the following: Numerous instances of children being struck excessively on different parts of the body including the face, mouth and head, as well as several employees striking the children with wooden paint sticks. Deputies say during the investigation, the Louisiana State Police were notified due to a conflict, at which time they assisted in the completion of the case

Deputies say the following people were arrested and charged with multiple counts of Cruelty to Juveniles:

Taylor Ragonesi, 19-Ferriday, LA Charges: (3) Counts of Cruelty to Juveniles

Julianne N. Porales, 27- Fayette, MS Charges: (11) Counts of Cruelty to Juveniles

Bridget Delaughter, 34- Vidalia, LA Charges: (4) Counts of Cruelty to Juveniles

Lysa Richardson, 36- Vidalia, LA Charges: (3) Counts of Cruelty to Juveniles

