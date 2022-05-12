FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on May 3, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit started an investigation into pornography involving juveniles.

The investigation happened after authorities received five National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) cyber-tips related to a person in Ferriday who downloaded child sexual abuse material. During the investigation, deputies recovered more than 400 sexually explicit files involving children and identified a suspect.

Deputies arrested 35-year-old Christopher Kyle Dodson of Ferriday on May 12, 2022 at his home.

Christopher Kyle Dodson

Authorities charged Dodson with 447 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles and Possession of Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance.