CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — During the first quarter of 2023, the Concordia Parish Narcotics Unit has reportedly made a total of 50 arrests. Due to proactive patrolling during the months of January, February, and March, these arrests were made possible. A large quantity of drugs and paraphernalia, as well as 100 weapons were seized during these arrests.
The following drugs have been seized by the Concordia Parish Narcotics Unit:
- Marijuana 122.33 grams
- Meth 78.93 grams
- Suboxone Strips 10 D.U.
- Crack Cocaine 3.5 grams
- Fentanyl 63.8 grams
- Oxycodone 1 D.U.
- Legend Drugs 176 D.U.
- Xanax 14 D.U.
- Ecstasy 135.8 D.U.
The team effort of the Taskforce members, Investigation Division and Line Deputies all working together has made an impact on the criminal element within the Parish. It is our continued goal to make an impact and provide the best service to the communityNarcotics Investigator, Captain Greg Jackson