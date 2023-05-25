CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — During the first quarter of 2023, the Concordia Parish Narcotics Unit has reportedly made a total of 50 arrests. Due to proactive patrolling during the months of January, February, and March, these arrests were made possible. A large quantity of drugs and paraphernalia, as well as 100 weapons were seized during these arrests.

The following drugs have been seized by the Concordia Parish Narcotics Unit:

Marijuana 122.33 grams

Meth 78.93 grams

Suboxone Strips 10 D.U.

Crack Cocaine 3.5 grams

Fentanyl 63.8 grams

Oxycodone 1 D.U.

Legend Drugs 176 D.U.

Xanax 14 D.U.

Ecstasy 135.8 D.U.