VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In late March, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit began investigating an adult subject, 23-year-old Tyler Chincarini, after he allegedly contacted what he believed to be a child using social media.

Photo courtesy of Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

The subject sent a friend request to the suspected child’s social media account and began to send messages. According to authorities, during the conversation with the minor, Chincarini engaged in sexually explicit dialogue.

The subject sent various pornographic photographs that he allegedly acquired from the internet. Additionally, he continuously asked the minor to send him lewd photos. Detectives positively identified the subject through the internet service provider, and warrants were obtained for his arrest.

The suspect was taken into custody on April 7, 2023 by the U.S. Marshals Service without incident.