Concordia Parish investigate two shootings on the same day

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s office says they are investigating two separate shooting incidents, according to their Facebook page.

According to deputies, they are investigating two separate shootings that happened on May 11, 2021.

Deputies say the first shooting happened around 8:30 a.m., they were called out to Ralph’s Road for a report of someone being shot and lying in the street.

When deputies arrived on scene, they say they saw a 22-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the head.

Deputies say they the victim was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

During the investigation, detectives say they were able to identify a suspect who was arrested later that day.

Deputies say they are still investigating this shooting, but Shamor D. Cole for Ridgecrest, Louisiana was arrested on charges of Second Degree Murder.

Deputies were called again for a second shooting that happened around 6:30 p.m., where they say they were called to the Wildsville area on a report of several people in their vehicles shooting at each other.

Deputies say when they arrived on scene they found a silver Ford Mustang with blood on the outside with what they believed to be bullet holes.

According to deputies, they were able to get some video footage, which lead them to make contact with someone that could have been involved.

Deputies say they have made one arrest in this case, Leon F. Butcher of Jonesville, Louisiana was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.

At this time, deputies say a victim has not been found and this investigation is still ongoing.

If anyone has any information they are asked to get in touch with the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

