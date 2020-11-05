Concordia Parish inmate arrested and charged with Murder

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police Detectives say they have arrested an inmate on murder charges.

According to detectives, the state police arrested Tyrique Jones, 23, and charged him with Second Degree Murder. Detectives say Jones, an inmate at Concordia Parish Jail, is responsible for the death of Frank Taylor, 21, who was also an inmate in the Concordia Parish Jail.

Detectives say they were contacted by Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office about a homicide that happened in the jail on Friday, October 30, 2020.

After responding to the crime scene and conducting an investigation, officers say they found evidence to suggest that Jones and Taylor were in a fight. During the fight, Taylor was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital.

Shortly after Jones got to the hospital, he died from his injuries.

Jones was booked into the Concordia Parish Jail with this additional charge.

Detectives say this is an ongoing investigation and they will give us more updates when they become available.