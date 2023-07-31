VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 28, 2023, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit opened an investigation into an adult subject, 39-year-old Joshua J. Lipscomb, after allegedly contacting a minor online for sex. During the conversations, Lipscomb used two separate accounts using a false name to message the minor, then began requesting sexually explicit photographs from the minor.

Photo courtesy of Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Once the suspect was positively identified, an arrest warrant was issued. On Sunday, Lipscomb was taken into custody without incident by the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office.