Christian Bertrand

Courtesy: Ouachita Correctional Center

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe Police Department says they arrested a Monroe man for theft of a vehicle.

According to officers, they were called on March 1, 2022, around 4:30 a.m. to the 700 Block of Trenton Street on a complaint of a suspicious person that was banging on the windows of the victim’s home.

Officers say when they were on their way to the location the victim called back saying their car was being stolen. Officer Bond said he was close to the home where the call came from and saw a black colored SUV driving in the opposite direction. Officer Bond says the victim flagged him down and told him the car that just passed was the stolen car.

Officer Bond says he found the car on Vernon Street and says the arrestee, Christian Bertrand, got out of the car and began walking towards the original location on Trenton Street. According to the arrest affidavit, Officer Bond placed Bertrand under arrest, but Bertrand refused to answer questions.

Bertrand was taken to Ouachita Correctional Center and booked on one count of Theft of a Motor Vehicle.