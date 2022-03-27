MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the City of Monroe’s Communication Director Michelli Martin, Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis and Monroe Police Department Chief Vic Zordan have scheduled a press conference for Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 4:30 p.m., at Monroe City Hall.

Martin confirmed that the press conference is about suspects shooting at a Monroe Police Department officer.

KTVE/KARD will attend the press conference and have more information during our 10:00 p.m. NBC 10 newscast. We will also continue to update you online. According to Martin, the city will stream the press conference on their Facebook page.