Choudrant woman arrested on Cruelty to Juvenile charges

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday December 22, deputies with the Lincoln Parish Sheriffs announced that 50-year-old Marrian Hotard of Ruston has been arrested on charges of Cruelty to a Juvenile.

Per a release on Facebook, the LSPO stated that they began investigating a child abuse complaint involving a local at home day care. As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Hotard.

While there is limited information available regarding the case, Hotard has been booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center for one count of Cruelty to a Juvenile, which is a felony. Hotard’s bond was set at $40,000.

