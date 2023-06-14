LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – A 47-year old Louisiana man is behind bars are being arrested in a Child Pornography sting.

In April, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit detectives received a tip from the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in reference to Jimmy C. Prestridge II, 47, Hornebeck, who was currently staying in Calcasieu Parish.

During the investigation detectives discovered Prestridge was in possession of 150 files containing known child sexual assault material. After further investigation, on June 13, detectives issued a warrant for Prestridge’s arrest.

Prestridge, who is currently incarcerated at the Grant Parish Detention Facility on unrelated charges, is charged with 150 counts of pornography involving juveniles. Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $600,000.

The investigation is continuing and more charges are possible.