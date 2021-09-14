Chief Civil Deputy for Caldwell Parish arrested

Deborah Dollar

Courtesy: Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested their Chief Civil Deputy.

According to deputies, Deborah Dollar was arrested by Louisiana State Police on 1 count of Malfeasance in Office-Felony and 1 count of Theft, Felony.

Deputies say due to the ongoing investigation they will not be releasing a statement or giving interviews to discuss the details of the case at this time.

Sheriff Clay Bennett says he wants to assure the citizens of Caldwell Parish that they are committed to the highest level of ethical standards for their deputies and in no way does this reflect the values or dedication of the men and women of the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Department.

“I want to make sure that our community understands that I will not tolerate any misconduct by the people that are sworn to uphold the law and protect the citizens of Caldwell Parish,” says Caldwell Parish Sheriff, Clay Bennett.