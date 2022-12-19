YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Charges have been dropped against a man who was charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting at a Yazoo City car wash.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at a car wash on Barnwell Street in November. Police Chief Kenny Hampton said it may have been drug related.

The victim, Edward H. Rogers, 27, died at 8:58 p.m. from a gunshot wound at a local hospital. Hampton said he bled to death because the gunshot to his leg had hit an artery.

Noah Combs turned himself in to the Yazoo City Police Department in connection to the shooting. He was initially charged with murder.

The Yazoo Herald reported, however, that the charges against Combs have been dismissed due to a lack of evidence. The charges were dismissed with prejudice, meaning they could be refiled the Grand Jury.

Hampton said the investigation is still ongoing.