CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman steals Who Dat flag from Magic Grill West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (12/24/2019) — Is this the personification of the Grinch? Stealing a Who Dat flag from Whoville, uh, I mean Magic Grill West Monroe?

Pic of woman accused of stealing flag from Magic Grill West Monroe / Courtesy: Magic Grill West Monroe

Owners of the Magic Grill West Monroe posted on their Facebook page Christmas Eve. The incident happened Sunday afternoon.

The video shows a woman walk into the restaurant, look around, and snatch the flag like Marcus Williams snatches passes from opposing quarterbacks. Williams leads the Saints in INTs this year, by the way.

Owners of the restaurant say it looks like she left in this white Ford pickup.