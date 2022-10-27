NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday morning, a woman attempted to fight off a carjacker from stealing her vehicle in Algiers and it was all caught on video.

According to the NOPD Major Offense Log, just before 9 a.m., an armed man opened the door of a vehicle located in the 3400 block of Vespasian Blvd. with a 36-year-old woman inside.

After opening the driver’s door, the suspect punched the woman twice and pulled her from the vehicle. The New Orleans Police Department released surveillance video of the confrontation that shows the woman fighting back.

The suspect managed to flee with the victim’s car after the brief fight. Police are hoping someone can help identify the suspect. Police say the suspect fled in the victim’s black 2014 Honda CRV with an Arkansas license plate: 0172VN.

Anyone with information about this carjacking that could lead to the suspect should call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.

