MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, between the hours of 11:00 PM and 2:00 AM of December 10, 2022, a Monroe Police Department officer was working off duty at Sippers Bar in Monroe. Around 1:36 AM, officers noticed a suspicious Toyota Highlander parked in front of the bar.

Officers saw that the vehicle would move whenever they made eye contact with the car. Eventually, the car parked in a parking lot where the occupants of the vehicle sat for 10 minutes.

Officers soon made contact with the vehicle and were able to identify the driver as 31-year-old Conley Simpson. When officers approached the vehicle they noticed Simpson moving items around in the car and hiding them between seats and the center console.

Another passenger was located inside the front of the vehicle and was identified as 25-year-old Johnni Tolar. Tolar was assisting Simpson in hiding items in the car and making lots of movements when approached by authorities.

Tolar and Simpson were asked to exit the vehicle and were advised of their Miranda rights. Officers began to question Tolar and Simpson about possessing any illegal items due to their suspicious activity.

Tolar and Simpson confessed to having Fentanyl pills which led to officers conducting a search of the car. The following items were found in the vehicle:

4 blue M 30 Fentanyl pills inside center console

cylinder pill shooter

numerous foil papers with burned THC resin

Additionally, officers found two children in the car ages 11 and 7. When officers conducted further questioning, the suspects allegedly told authorities that they were at Sippers to buy four Fentanyl pills from someone who goes by the name of Vick.

Tolar admitted that she had plans to use the drugs inside of the bar prior to being arrested by police. Both subject have been booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with the following: