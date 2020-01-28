Calhoun man arrested for threatening family members with baseball bat

CALHOUN, La. — A man has been arrested after police say he threatened his wife and granddaughter with a bat.

According to arrest reports, a Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputy was called to a home in the 900 block of Owens Road in Calhoun where Rodney Sellers, 58, was trying to break into a house with a gun.

When the deputy got to the home, Sellers stated that he had a bat and not a firearm.

According to the reports, Sellers’ wife was staying at the home while Sellers was staying elsewhere over the course of the past few days. Sellers admitted to the deputy that he told his wife to open the door or he was going to break it down and hit her with a bat. The victim opened the door and an argument between Sellers, his wife, and his 17-year-old granddaughter started.

Both Sellers’ wife and granddaughter say they ran into separate rooms at that point and locked them, fearing Sellers would hit them with the baseball bat in his hand.

During a search of Sellers, the deputy found a prescription pill bottle with a plastic bag inside containing suspected meth.

Sellers was arrested and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center where he was booked on the following charges:

Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault – 2 counts

Possession of CDS, Schedule II

Sellers’ bond has been set at $7,500.

