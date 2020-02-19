Calhoun man arrested for possession of stolen firearm

CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Calhoun man has been arrested after admitting to having a gun even though he is a convicted felon.

According to arrest reports, Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) received a complaint about 39-year-old James Lee, Jr. committing several deer hunting violations.

When LDWF Agents spoke with Lee at his home, agents told Lee they were investigating deer hunting violations and eventually Lee was issued a citation for those violations.

During the investigation, Lee told agents that he had recently bought a Ruger 10-22 rifle and had it inside of his home. Agents later learned that the rifle had been stolen out of Union parish and that Lee was a convicted felon.

When questioned about the stolen rifle, Lee stated that he bought it from a friend and did not know it was stolen.

Lee was arrested and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center where he was booked on the following charges:

Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearm

Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Lee’s bond has not been set at this time.

