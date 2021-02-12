Calhoun man accused of sexually abusing a young girl

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – A Calhoun man is accused of sexually abusing a young relative.

James Holloway Jr., 61, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Crime Against Nature. According to court records, a sixteen year old told her parents the alleged sexual abuse happened when she was between the ages of eight and nine. The victim told investigators Holloway digitally touched her at least 20 to 30 times over the one-year period. She also said Holloway would sometimes make her touch him inappropriately.

Holloway’s wife told investigators her husband confessed to her that he had in fact touched the victim but it was more like four or five times. Holloway denied the sexual abuse allegations to investigators and told them he did not confess to his wife.

Holloway has been booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. His bond has been set at $10,000.