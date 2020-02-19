Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for Second Degree Rape suspect

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) is currently searching for a man who is wanted on a warrant for Second Degree Rape.

CPSO is searching for 23-year-old Devonte McGuire.

If you have any information on where McGuire is, please call Crimestoppers at 318-388-CASH (2274).

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss