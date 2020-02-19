Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for Second Degree Rape suspect

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) is currently searching for a man who is wanted on a warrant for Second Degree Rape.

CPSO is searching for 23-year-old Devonte McGuire.

If you have any information on where McGuire is, please call Crimestoppers at 318-388-CASH (2274).

