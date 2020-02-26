Caldwell Parish Band Director arrested on possession charges

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (The News Star) – According to our partners at The News Star, A Caldwell Parish educator is facing two charges after marijuana was found in her car on campus.

According to an arrest report for Madeline Kelly Alello, 24, the arrest happened after a 9 a.m. K-9 Taskforce operation at Caldwell Parish High School. Alello is identified as the band director on the school’s website.

Alello is facing charges of possession of a schedule I controlled dangerous substance, marijuana, in a drug-free zone and possession of a schedule I controlled dangerous substance.

