Authorities: Burned child left untreated for 30 hours; parents arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) – (12/26/19) The parents of a 2-year-old boy are in custody as the toddler fights for his life.

It is unclear as to what caused the child’s injuries at this time.

An arrest affidavit shows the child has a collapsed lung, four broken ribs, intestinal bleeding, liver and kidney damage, first- and second-degree burns and black eyes.

News outlets report 28-year-old Kevin Wiggins and 26-year-old Jessica Fisher, both of Shreveport, are in custody on a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

They’re being held in the Shreveport City Jail.

It was unknown if either has an attorney who could speak on their behalf.

Both suspects deny injuring the child.

We will update this article as we receive more information.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.