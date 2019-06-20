Burglar strikes at Shreveport fast-food restaurant

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help identifying a suspect who broke into a fast-food restaurant in Shreveport.

The burglary happened on May 22 at Wendy’s in the 400 block of Kings Hwy.

Surveillance video shows the suspect break into the restaurant and steal the money drawer from the cash register.

Anyone with information on this suspect’s identity is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org or use the P3Tips app.

