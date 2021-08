BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, August 3, the Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a deadly shooting that was reported.

According to BRPROUD News, the shooting occurred in the 2100 block of Tennessee St.

Arriving on the scene, authorities determined that the EBR Coroner’s Office was needed at the scene.

This investigation is still ongoing, more information will be provided as it becomes available