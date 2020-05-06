Union Parish says a manhunt is underway regarding escaped inmates

UPDATE 2:50 PM: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are currently searching for three work release inmates that walked off from their assigned Transitional Work Program at approximately 5:45 a.m. this morning.

Nicholas Millien, age 23, described as a White male, 5’-7” tall and weighing 180 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Alex Tipton, age 26, described as a White male, 5’-6” tall and weighing 145 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

James Aaron Stephenson, age 35, described as a White male, 5’-8” tall and weighing 160 lbs., with black hair and green eyes.

All three were last seen in the Linville area of Union Parish this afternoon. Ouachita Deputies along with Union Parish and LSP are currently searching that area.

Millien, Courtesy: OPSO

Tipton, Courtesy: OPSO

Stephenson, Coutesy: OPSO

(Press Release) – Union Parish Sheriffs Office currently has a manhunt underway in the area of Linville Fire Tower Road.

Shortly ago, a vehicle pursuit ensued between UPSO and escaped work release inmates from OCC.

Two white Males exited the vehicle on Turkey Creek Road near Linville Fire Tower.

The vehicle pursuit ended on Harrell Ward Road and another white male suspect fled on foot.

A female suspect was taken into custody.

A heavy police presence is in the area with UPSO, LSP, OPSO, Marion and Bernice Police Departments, along with David Wade Correctional Center tracking team.

Please secure all doors and all vehicles and report anything suspicious immediately.

