UPDATE: Monroe man arrested in connection to Oct. 14th shootings at Parkview Apartments

UPDATE: MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) (12/3/2020 9:25 AM) — A Monroe man has been arrested in connection to an Oct. 14th shooting at the Parkview Apartments.

According to arrest reports, Monroe Police say that 20-year-old William Lewis was captured on video engaging in two gunfights at the Parkview Apartments. During the first fight, the footage shows Lewis in a breezeway of building 17. Gunshots can allegedly be seen coming from that breezeway.

Reports say Lewis was seen again on the footage shooting at a man during the second gun fight.

When interviewed by the police, Lewis allegedly denied shooting from the breezeway during the first fight, but admitted to shooting at a man during the second.

Police note in the reports that several vehicles and apartment buildings were hit during the shootings, with multiple people inside of those apartments being wounded by the bullets.

Lewis was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked on the following charges:

Attempted Second Degree Murder (5 counts)

Illegal Use of Weapon (2 counts)

Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

Failure to Appear (Bench Warrant)

UPDATE: MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) (10/14/20 10:45 AM) — We now know more about the shots fired overnight at the Parkview Apartments in Monroe.

According to Monroe Police, two people received non-life threatening injuries after being shot.

Police currently have no suspect in the case.

We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) (10/14/20 12:40 AM)– Shots have been fired at Parkview Apartments tonight.

Police are on the scene now. This is an ongoing story and we will update you with more information as it becomes available.