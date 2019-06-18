BPSO: Stolen surveillance camera keeps live streaming; suspect arrest

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL) – (6/18/19) Deputies say Franklin E. Welzbacher, Jr. is charged with simple burglary after he was caught on camera rummaging through his neighbor’s garage and stealing items. Deputies say the camera he stole had just been installed by the homeowner.

According to a release from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the victim that someone was in his garage, and he saw someone taking things. He recognized the man as his neighbor Welzbacher.

The homeowner showed the responding deputy the video footage that deputies say showed Welzbacher noticing the camera. He grabbed it and headed back to his house. Deputies say the camera was still live streaming when it was taken.

When deputies made contact with Welzbacher and explained to him how they saw him on camera committing the burglary, he returned the items. Welzbacher then told deputies that he had a conversation with his neighbor, who he says had given him permission to borrow the paint brush. However, when the deputy asked him why he stole the video camera, he had nothing else to say.

Welzbacher was transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility and is being held on a $10,000 bond.

