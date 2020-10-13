BPD searches for suspect in jewelry store robbery

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for an individual who is responsible for robbing Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry, near the 6400 block of Bluebonnet Blvd.

The robbery happened on October 12 around 4 p.m.

The suspect entered the store posing as a customer and requested a piece of jewelry from the display case. The suspect then grabbed the jewelry and fled the area in a dark gray compact vehicle.

The suspect is described to be a slim, white male with long dark curly hair, around the age range of 25-35, and about six feet tall.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black shirt with green sweat pants. He also has tattoos on his face and right arm.



Courtesy of Baton Rouge Police Department

No injuries were reported from this robbery.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is urged to contact the Robbery Division at 225-389-3845 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

